Football

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accepts criticism - 'I’m here to change Emmanuel Petit’s opinion'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that the time for talking was over and now his team will have to act if they are to take a positive step towards the Europa League last four in Thursday's quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium. Emmanuel Petit has alleged that some players join Arsenal 'for a vacation' and don't put enough effort in on the pitch.

00:00:49, 11 hours ago