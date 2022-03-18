Football

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over when the north London derby against Tottenham will be rearranged

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over when the north London derby with Tottenham will be rearranged after standing by his criticism of the Premier League's scheduling. Arteta called for a "more fair" English Premier League schedule as his side are set to travel to Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime having been in action against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

00:00:56, an hour ago