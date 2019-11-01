Arsenal captain Xhaka will not play against Wolves - Emery

Xhaka reacted angrily when he was booed by home fans after being substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

On Thursday Xhaka released an emotional statement to defend his actions, which included storming off the pitch and down the tunnel. He said he had reached a "boiling point" following repeated threats from fans to his wife and daughter.

"The human, like everyone, feels. Xhaka's issues last week is one issue that needs time. He needs time to recover the normality in him," Emery told a news conference on Friday.

"He said sorry, he gave the apology to the supporters and to everybody. Now is the focus on the match.

"We were waiting on Monday and Tuesday (to sort out the captaincy). It is not in my mind that he will play tomorrow."

Wolves are looking to extend a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

"Last year we drew against them (at home). Their transition (play) is amazing," Emery said.

"It's going to be a very difficult match, we are working to improve things. I'm looking forward to seeing our team tomorrow and respond (after draw against Palace), with our supporters at the Emirates." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)