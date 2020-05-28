Football

Arsenal chairman Keswick retires

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick has retired after seven years in the role, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Keswick, 80, who is a former director of the Bank of England, has been on the Arsenal board since 2005.

He became chairman in 2013, succeeding Peter-Hill Wood. Arsenal won three FA Cups during his time at the helm of the club.

Football

Premier League to restart on June 17 - BBC

AN HOUR AGO

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years," owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, a club director, said in a statement.

"His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman."

The statement added that after Keswick's departure, the club's board would consist of Stan and Josh Kroenke as well as Philip Harris and Ken Friar.

“It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future," Keswick said, adding he had decided to leave the role before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Premier League season.

"The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football

ENGLAND'S PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL SEASON TO RESTART ON 17 JUNE - BBC

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Soccer-More European leagues set to return to action

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League to restart on June 17 - BBC

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Neville ready to 'cut teeth' at club level after England Women spell

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

The dates Liverpool could be crowned champions

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-More European leagues set to return to action

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

YESTERDAY AT 11:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

26/05/2020 AT 09:13
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleENGLAND'S PREMIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL SEASON TO RESTART ON 17 JUNE - BBC
Next articleEngland lock Isiekwe joins Northampton on season-long loan from Saracens