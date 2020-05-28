Arsenal chairman Keswick retires

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick has retired after seven years in the role, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Keswick, 80, who is a former director of the Bank of England, has been on the Arsenal board since 2005.

He became chairman in 2013, succeeding Peter-Hill Wood. Arsenal won three FA Cups during his time at the helm of the club.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years," owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh, a club director, said in a statement.

"His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman."

The statement added that after Keswick's departure, the club's board would consist of Stan and Josh Kroenke as well as Philip Harris and Ken Friar.

“It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future," Keswick said, adding he had decided to leave the role before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Premier League season.

"The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

