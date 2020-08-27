Mikel Arteta is confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract which would tie him to Arsenal for a "long time".

Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal's top scorer in each of the past two seasons but has only one year left on his current contract.

"I keep being positive," said Arteta ahead of Saturday's Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley.

"We have had some really good talks with him and his agent. I'm confident we will find an agreement soon. He should be very happy that he will be staying at the club for a long time."

Arteta also confirmed that a deal to sign centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille was still in the works as the club look to shore up their defence ahead of the new season.

"We're trying to finalise the deal," Arteta said. "Everything is ok only when both parties agree. We're pretty positive.

"He's a player we followed and were determined that he was the right profile for us to improve our squad. When we get it (over the line) we'll be very pleased."

However, the future of 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal, is still up in the air and Arteta said the ball was in Real Madrid's court.

"He was pretty clear with me that his intention was to remain with us but obviously Real Madrid is involved," Arteta said. "I don't know yet what they want to do with the player."

