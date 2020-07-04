Arsenal halt Wolves charge with 2-0 victory

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal dented Wolverhampton Wanderers' hopes of a top-four finish as Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal helped them to an impressive 2-0 away victory on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Saka's controlled finish on the turn just before the end of a low-key first half put Arsenal ahead.

Adama Traore fired over as in-form Wolves struggled to find their usual attacking potency. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench late on to secure the points for Mikel Arteta's side with a clinical angled finish.

Arsenal's third successive league win moved them to within three points of sixth-placed Wolves whose eight-match unbeaten league run came to an end in disappointing fashion.

Wolves are three points behind Manchester United in fourth spot and two behind Chelsea who play later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

