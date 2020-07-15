Arsenal hand Liverpool 2-1 loss to end hopes of record points haul

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champions 2-1 at The Emirates on Wednesday and end their hopes of a record points tally for the Premier League season.

The loss means Liverpool, on 93 points, can now only stretch that tally to 99, one short of Manchester City's record. Arsenal's first win against Liverpool since April 2015 lifts them one place to ninth in the table on 53 points.

The visitors created all the early pressure and opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sadio Mane lashed in his 17th goal of the season from close range.

Yet the home side were handed a free pass back into the game 12 minutes later when Van Dijk made a back pass straight into the path of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman calmly rounded defender Fabinho and keeper Alisson and fired into an empty net.

A second moment of calamitous work at the back from Liverpool then gifted the lead to Arsenal before the break, when Alisson attempted a chipped ball out to Robertson that Lacazette ran onto and pulled back to Reiss Nelson.

The 20-year-old turned and shaped his shot beyond the diving keeper into the bottom left corner. (Reporting by Hugh Lawson Editing by Toby Davis)

