Tierney moved from Celtic to Arsenal for a reported fee of £25 million on transfer deadline day and will be in competition with Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal for a starting spot once fit.

His former team-mate Brown believes the 22-year-old Scotland international has what it takes to play in the upper echelons of European football.

"You don’t know what could happen,” Brown told The Herald.

" He could have a fantastic couple of seasons and end up at Barcelona or PSG or wherever. "

Brown also insisted Tierney would be welcome back to Celtic Park and says there is no bitterness towards the left-back for leaving.

Tierney (L) played alongside Brown (R) at Celtic for five seasonsGetty Images

“I see Ajax bringing players through and selling them on - and they have a party for them leaving. We try and criticise. It’s a different level.

“We wish him all the best. We just concentrate on now and [new left back Boli Bolingoli] has to push on and try to get to the levels that Kieran did.”