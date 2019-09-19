The 18-year-old made his first start for Arsenal and set up the first and third goals in their impressive victory over the Bundesliga club.

Emery was delighted with the impact the 18-year-old had.

The Spaniard said:

" Maybe with his [Saka] goal, with his performance, but also in the match taking confidence, finishing really strongly physically. "

"And also with Emile [Smith-Rowe], after his injury tonight he played for the first time this season and he worked well.

"Willock also, progressively he was feeling better and with a good performance."

"Other players also. Lucas Torreira worked a lot. [Calum] Chambers played right back very seriously. Everybody can be happy.

"This competition is a big challenge. We're excited to do something important. To start tonight with that result, against a good team, I think it’s important."

Emery had a verbal exchange with 19-year-old Smith-Rowe who he took him off on the hour mark, and says he needs protection.

He added: "With him we need to work on the pitch and outside. Last year he started well with us, played some matches. After he left on loan here in Germany, he came back injured. He played some matches with the U23s.

"Today is a big challenge and a big opportunity. We need to protect him, he worked very well. I was very happy with him and I told him that."