WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Arsenal are good

Ad

Arsenal put on a show to beat Sunderland 5-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday night . The Warm-Up is a fan of stating the obvious, so here we go: the level in the Premier League is ridiculous. Completely ridiculous.

Premier League 'Nobody really takes player welfare seriously' - Henderson AN HOUR AGO

Cédric Soares, Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe - who have barely featured for much of the season - put in performances of note in the 5-1 mauling.

And, yet, are any good enough to hold down a first-team spot in a, by Premier League standards, - runs for cover - fairly average side? Well, empirical evidence suggests not. Yet, they made other professionals - so in the top few (fourth?) percentile - look absolutely bang average.

Make no bones about it, the level in League One would make the best player in any non-professional cohort look like a chancer of the highest calibre. And the Premier League is some way above that.

And that point was illustrated by comments made by Mick McCarthy while analysing Sheffield United's 1-0 win at Fulham in the Championship on Monday night. McCarthy - who coached him at international level - said that Conor Hourihane was one of the most technically able players he had ever seen close up. However, he added that Hourihane did not have the all-round game to make it at Premier League level.

The level at the highest echelons of the game are a joke, and Arsenal's win against Sunderland just proved it again.

Eric Dier can become one of the world's best

Antonio Conte has said that Eric Dier can become one of the best players in the world in a very specific position: the central player in a back three.

Conte - in typical Conte fashion - insisted that there is plenty of space for improvement, which there is. However, the point that Dier could become one of the best players in the world is a salient one.

Here is what he has had to say:

"I think Eric Dier can become one of the best players in the world in that position," Conte said.

I think that position [in the middle of a back three] is perfect for him. For sure, he needs to work, to continue to improve and understand very well the movement with the defensive line.

"He has to lead the defensive line because in that position you have to speak a lot because you stay in the middle and at the back - you can see everything.

"I think he has great space for improvement. We are talking about a really good player - [he's] strong physically, good personality, good technically because he was a midfielder. This role is perfect for him. He has to continue this way."

All of the above can hold and so too can the fact that Dier has looked average in a two-man defence. And these two points are evidence that a successful career is often a function of circumstance as much as it is talent.

Premier League footballers all have a mind-boggling level of base talent. They all, though, have weaknesses, and it is a coach's job to mask those weaknesses and accentuate their strengths. Sometimes a coach accentuates a player's weaknesses and perhaps that was the case with Mourinho and Dier.

Anyway, the fact that the England international can look decidedly average under one manager and a potential world beater under another underlines the folly in writing players off too soon.

Salernitana have 10 days to find an owner

Salernitana will be expelled from Serie A if they don’t find a new owner by the 31st of December, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina has said.

Salernitana were promoted to Serie A last season, which was, presumably, great news. However, not such great news was that Salernitana owner, Claudio Lotito, also owns Lazio, also in Serie A. This is not allowed - ergo, Salernitana need a new owner and the FIGC have set a hard deadline.

"There won't be any let-offs when it comes to the Dec. 31 deadline for the sale of Salernitana," Gravina said after a meeting of the FIGC council.

"If there are not any new developments by Dec.31, Salernitana are out."

Blimey. Salernitana are rock bottom of the league by the way.

Hero - Tyrone Mings

Football clubs are social institutions and the words of their captains should hold weight.

Tyrone Mings embodies this spirit perfectly.

HAT-TIP

December 2021 seems a fairly surreal time. Jonathan Lieu in the Guardian breaks down - through the prism of sport - the rather bizarre state of confused decision-making the country finds itself in.

And so we arrive in late 2021. Premier League clubs are being hit by new cases, new outbreaks, new illnesses, and yet the presumption remains that the show must go on at almost any cost. Any team with 14 fit players including one goalkeeper is expected to play or face disciplinary action. Postponements are left until the very last minute, with a bare minimum of regard for the paying public. Stadiums are still pretty much full. We are told that the safety of players and supporters is paramount and that the sporting integrity of the competition remains intact, both of which are demonstrably untrue.

COMING UP

Taking you through all of that on Thursday morning, one Andi Thomas.

Transfers Liverpool star tops Real Madrid centre-back shortlist - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO