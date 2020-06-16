Football

Arsenal reveal shirts with Black Lives Matter printing and NHS logo

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Auameyang's match shirt for the match against Manchester City with patches showing support for the NHS and Black Lives Matter

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Arsenal have revealed their shirts for Wednesday’s match at Manchester City featuring Black Lives Matter printing and an NHS logo.

The Premier League is back on Wednesday as Aston Villa host Sheffield United before Arsenal travel to City.

Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

23 MINUTES AGO
  • Premier League predictions: Who will finish in top six?
  • Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts

It had already been confirmed there were plans for the Premier League to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as remember those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

And Arsenal’s kit shows the ‘Black Lives Matter’ printing on the back, replacing player names, while a blue heart featuring 'NHS' is next to the club badge on the front.

Arsenal's shirt for the match against Manchester City

Image credit: Getty Images

'Black Lives Matter' will replace the players' names on the back

Image credit: Getty Images

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said he supported the move to have the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on player's shirts in this week's games, saying it represented an ethical stance rather than a political one.

"I support them in using their platforms to push good causes. The messages you are going to see coming through the Premier League matches in relation to thanking the NHS, with the 'Heart NHS' logo on the front of shirts and also the anti-discrimination messages coming forward, are issues that all players feel," Masters told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

Play Icon
WATCH

Dele Alli speaks out about racism in society - 'Everyone is hurting, this isn't something new'

00:00:47

"I think it is a good thing that players are using their voices to make what I think are ethical value judgements rather than political statements. They are supposed to be unifying messages, and we support them and so do the clubs," he added.

The Black Lives Matter campaign has come to the fore since the death of George Floyd after a US police officer knelt on him for nine minutes. That has led to protests in America and across the world, including Britain.

England international Jadon Sancho revealed a t-shirt with the message 'Justice for George Floyd' after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, and Marcus Thuram was another player in Germany to acknowledge the cause with his own celebration.

Play Icon
WATCH

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49

Football

Porto title hopes hit in goalless draw with Aves

31 MINUTES AGO
Football

Guardiola backs Rashford and Sterling against 'stupid' critics

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

David Silva to see out season with Manchester City

23 MINUTES AGO
Football

Porto title hopes hit in goalless draw with Aves

31 MINUTES AGO
Football

Guardiola backs Rashford and Sterling against 'stupid' critics

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Barca stay top with sluggish win over Leganes

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articlePaderborn relegated from Bundesliga after Union Berlin defeat
Next articleFlick comes up trumps in first season as Bayern secure league crown