Arsenal reveal shirts with Black Lives Matter printing and NHS logo

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Auameyang's match shirt for the match against Manchester City with patches showing support for the NHS and Black Lives Matter

Arsenal have revealed their shirts for Wednesday’s match at Manchester City featuring Black Lives Matter printing and an NHS logo.

The Premier League is back on Wednesday as Aston Villa host Sheffield United before Arsenal travel to City.

It had already been confirmed there were plans for the Premier League to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as remember those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

And Arsenal’s kit shows the ‘Black Lives Matter’ printing on the back, replacing player names, while a blue heart featuring 'NHS' is next to the club badge on the front.

Arsenal's shirt for the match against Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

'Black Lives Matter' will replace the players' names on the back Image credit: Getty Images

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said he supported the move to have the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on player's shirts in this week's games, saying it represented an ethical stance rather than a political one.

"I support them in using their platforms to push good causes. The messages you are going to see coming through the Premier League matches in relation to thanking the NHS, with the 'Heart NHS' logo on the front of shirts and also the anti-discrimination messages coming forward, are issues that all players feel," Masters told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"I think it is a good thing that players are using their voices to make what I think are ethical value judgements rather than political statements. They are supposed to be unifying messages, and we support them and so do the clubs," he added.

The Black Lives Matter campaign has come to the fore since the death of George Floyd after a US police officer knelt on him for nine minutes. That has led to protests in America and across the world, including Britain.

England international Jadon Sancho revealed a t-shirt with the message 'Justice for George Floyd' after scoring for Borussia Dortmund, and Marcus Thuram was another player in Germany to acknowledge the cause with his own celebration.

