Arsenal are into the Women's FA Cup semi-finals after a 4-0 North London derby win over Spurs.

Scottish winger Lisa Evans racked up the goals with a late hat-trick as Spurs' resistance crumbled.

Arsenal grabbed the lead through Jordan Nobbs, who seized on an Ashleigh Neville mistake to chip the goalkeeper.

Caitlin Foord then hit the crossbar, as Spurs' new signing Alex Morgan watched from the bench.

Evans then scored three in the second half to dramatically alter the scoreline with Arsenal crushing their local rivals.

Arsenal will play the winners of Leicester vs. Manchester City, who play on Thursday.

