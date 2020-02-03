Arsenal's Arteta keen to drive home ideas in Dubai camp

Arsenal were held 0-0 at Burnley on Sunday for their fourth straight Premier League draw, leaving Arteta with only one win from his first seven league matches in charge since replacing Unai Emery in December.

They have scored only eight goals in those games.

"We have to improve quality-wise. We're very far in terms of what I want in sustaining attacks and being unpredictable in our play, but that's a process," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"In the next two weeks, we have longer periods for training and I'll use them. We need some players back from injury and try our best to improve the team."

Arsenal, who are 10th with 31 points from 25 matches, return to league action against Newcastle United on Feb. 16.

"It's good to go away ... the players have been through a lot," Arteta told Arsenal's website.

"The last two-three months have been tough for them so I want to give them a few days off. Then we're going to go to Dubai, start working and focus on Newcastle."