Football

Arsenal's Martinelli to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

June 26 (Reuters) - Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will not be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinelli sustained a knock during training and has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee, the club said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with Arsenal.

Football

Klopp's Liverpool a 'role model' for every club, says Hasenhuettl

31 MINUTES AGO

It is another blow to Arsenal's Champions League qualification hopes, having already lost goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Pablo Mari through long-term injuries during the season run-in.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal sit ninth in the league standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with seven games to play. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Newcastle wary of Man City backlash, says Bruce

35 MINUTES AGO
Football

We are not done yet, warns Bayern Munich coach Flick

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On