England coach Gareth Southgate has included him in the squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark, and Saka admitted he wouldn't have much time to celebrate his goal on Sunday as he rushes to link up with the international team.

"All the things happening to me, I feel so blessed - the England call-up, and then today with the goal," the 19-year-old told Sky Sports.

After a frustrating opening hour in which Arsenal failed to create much of note, Saka scored with a well-placed far-post header to give his side the lead, much to the delight of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"I'm trying to do my best. Anytime the boss picks me, it's for a reason. He has confidence in me, so I try to repay the faith and trust that he puts in me," Saka said.

The defeat was Sheffield United's fourth in a row, but their current poor run of form didn't mean that Saka and Arsenal were going to take them lightly.

"We gave so much credit to Sheffield because they are such a good side. They made it really difficult for us today, so we're just happy to get the win," he said.

Asked if he was going to celebrate, the young winger smiled broadly.

"I'll try - I don't have enough time, obviously I'm off to the international (squad) tomorrow morning," he said. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

