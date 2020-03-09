Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement that the 24-year-old was receiving "continual assessments" and his recovery was expected to take between eight to 10 weeks.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games.

The Gunners play Manchester City on Wednesday and Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt with a thigh injury.

On-loan Cedric Soares is out but hopes to return to full training this week, while Sead Kolasinac is hoping to get back to full training by the end of the month. They have knee and shoulder issues respectively.