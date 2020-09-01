Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners, having helped Lille to a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

"He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club website.

"He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

Gabriel, who signed for Lille in January 2017, joins a defence that has also been bolstered by the return of William Saliba from his loan at St-Etienne.

He becomes the second Brazilian to sign for Arsenal this summer after Willian arrived on a free transfer.

Technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand from many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player.

"Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”

