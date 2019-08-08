Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.
"(Celtic have) agreed to permanently transfer registration of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal Football Club for a record single amount of 25 million pounds ($30.35 million)," the Scottish club said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8237 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)
