Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds

Arsenal sign left back Tierney from Celtic for 25 million pounds
By Reuters

37 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a long-term deal, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

"(Celtic have) agreed to permanently transfer registration of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal Football Club for a record single amount of 25 million pounds ($30.35 million)," the Scottish club said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8237 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

0Read and react
0Read and react