The club's official account confirmed the transfer with two tweets, including an interview with the player.

Saliba is expected to join Arsenal at the end of the season and will spend the next year in France to further develop.

Spurs had been mentioned as a late rival to the signature, but Arsenal confirmed the deal.

The 18-year-old defender is Arsenal's second signing announced on Thursday, with Dani Ceballos joining on loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal face defensive problems despite this signing, with Laurent Koscielny on strike as he attempts to force through a free transfer.