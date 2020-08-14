Arsenal sign Willian from Chelsea on three-year contract

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Brazilian winger Willian from Chelsea on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement on the club's website.

Play Icon

Transfers Juventus willing to trade Paulo Dybala to Man Utd to re-sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers AN HOUR AGO

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions (and) he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football UEFA Champions League Fixtures AN HOUR AGO

Play Icon