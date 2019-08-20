The north London club spent over £130 million on players in the summer window including first-team signings Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz.

Kroenke has hailed the business the new backroom staff at Arsenal has done despite failing to secure Champions League football last season, and claims the Gunners have been proactive rather than reactive in the window.

Arsenal Head of Football Raul Sanllehi (L) and Technical Director Edu (R) are responsible for the club's transfer businessGetty Images

He told BBC Sport:

" This summer, even though we weren't in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. "

"We're excited to keep pushing that now and into the future."

He added: "I would say that if you're reacting and doing club record signings based on public opinion, you're not going to go very far as a club.

"We weren't reactive this summer, we were actually proactive.

"It was unfortunate that the summer unfolded publicly the way it did with some of the supporters groups. I tried to answer some of their concerns to the best of our ability.

"The transfer market is an evolving, living, breathing thing. We identified key targets, worked on those deals and over time we were able to execute them."

"It's important for them [the fans] to know how passionate we are," he said.

"When I met with some of the fans' groups last season I told them that trust is earned over time and I would love for you to trust me now but unfortunately that trust has to play out over the next several years.

"We're just getting started and hopefully we'll start to earn more and more trust with the more and more work we put in.

"The Emirates is a place that is always going to be special to me and my family. I'm excited about being here, hopefully a long time."