Arsenal transfer news - Mesut Ozil deal is 'closer' says Fenerbahce President

Fenerbahce President Ali Koc has revealed that a deal to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal is 'closer' than it has ever been before. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to join the Turkish giants this month as he approaches the end of his contract at the Emirates. Fenerbahce's president has signaled his hopes of landing the former Germany international.

