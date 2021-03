Football

Arsenal v Tottenham: 'Very difficult to keep Kane, Bale and Son quiet' - Mikel Arteta ahead of NLD

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted his side face a 'very difficult' task in keeping Tottenham's attacking trio Harry Kane, Son Hueng-min and in-form Gareth Bale quiet ahead of the North London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

00:00:29, 4 hours ago