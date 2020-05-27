Football

Arsenal Women FC fined 50,000 pounds in discrimination case

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Arsenal Women FC have been fined 50,000 pounds ($61,100.00) by the Football Association after being found guilty of discrimination against a former youth team coach in 2014.

An FA statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/may/27/arsenal-women-fined-270520 on Wednesday said the club had breached Rule E4 in dismissing under 15s head coach Robin Carpenter after he disclosed that he believed he was suffering from autism.

Arsenal Women denied the allegation but it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission which concluded that Arsenal "treated him less favourably than they would have treated an employee without disability".

Football

Soccer-Barrett ready for relegation battle as Frauen-Bundesliga returns

40 MINUTES AGO

Carpenter was paid 17,200 pounds by the club in 2015 after a winning a case of unfair dismissal at an employment tribunal.

As well as the FA fine, the club's staff members close to the case are required to undertake an education programme.

The Women's Super League season was ended this week because of the coronavirus pandemic and there are fears that some clubs could suffer financially as a result. The Commission, however, said that was not a reason to reduce the size of the fine.

"We accept the likelihood of a sharp economic downturn in the coming months but we are not persuaded on the available evidence that such a downturn will have such an impact on the Club that it cannot pay an appropriate fine," it said.

($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Charity scores from Twitter poll on Livingston keeper's contract

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Players in Romanian league risk 12-match ban for spitting

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Soccer-Barrett ready for relegation battle as Frauen-Bundesliga returns

40 MINUTES AGO
Football

Charity scores from Twitter poll on Livingston keeper's contract

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Players in Romanian league risk 12-match ban for spitting

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Luiz set to leave Arsenal this summer with deal expiring - report

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCharity scores from Twitter poll on Livingston keeper's contract
Next articleSoccer-Barrett ready for relegation battle as Frauen-Bundesliga returns