Football

Financial Fair Play should be reformed - Wenger

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsène Wenger

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
21 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Arsene Wenger believes that Financial Fair Play should be reformed.

Speaking exclusively to L’Équipe, the now Head of Football Development at FIFA, questioned whether the regulations concerned with FFP are fit for purpose, and should be adapted to allow greater opportunities for outside investment.

The former Arsenal boss said: “I am in favour of measures that reinforce checks around club management, over measures that restrict and limit.

Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

28 MINUTES AGO

The crux of the 70-year-old’s argument is that the current system favours established clubs that grew before FFP was brought in.

He explains: “We should value quality management and encourage it. And I am in favour of opening things up to more investment, which FFP does not allow for. The clubs that dominate Europe today are those that were built and made investments during an era where FFP did not exist.

Arsène Wenger

Image credit: Getty Images

“FFP prevents emerging clubs who want to invest from doing so. That is not normal.”

Wenger went on to say that he hoped the regulations would allow for greater flexibility, with a need to consistently encourage investment into the game.

It remains to be seen what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on football as a whole. With a genuine concern that only the very wealthiest clubs will come out of it relatively unscathed, and lower league clubs' futures on the line, Wenger's comments come at a time when clubs face an uncertain immediate future.

READ MORE: Mourinho would never have been 'Special One' without Europa League's finest hour

VOTE: Who was the greatest goalkeeper ever?

He continued: “These rules have fixed a hierarchy, the big historical clubs are bigger and bigger and, obviously, they are all fighting for FFP rules to be scrupulously applied to the others so that competitors can’t come through.

“Controlling club management rigorously, yes, verifying where funds are coming from, yes, but we need to encourage people to invest in football. FFP must become more flexible and facilitate investment.”

Wenger was appointed to his role by FIFA in November 2019. Upon the announcement of his new role Wenger stated: “I believe that the new Fifa we have seen emerging in recent years has the sport itself at the very heart of its objectives and is determined to develop the game in its many different components. I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this.”

Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Promotion and relegation to be retained in lower divisions: EFL

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

2 HOURS AGO
Euro 2020

UEFA chief Ceferin optimistic about Euros going ahead next year

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover