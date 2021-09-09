Arsene Wenger has defended FIFA’s plans to hold men’s and women’s World Cups every two years, saying it is the “right solution” for modern football.

FIFA is currently conducting a feasibility study into the possibility of making World Cups biennial events, following a request from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in May.

In his role as FIFA’s chief of global football development, Wenger has backed the plans and insisted that the reaction to the proposal has been “very positive”.

That is despite several organisations, including European Leagues and the World Leagues Forum , joining UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin in stating their opposition to the idea.

“Overall I think I have got a very positive response,” Wenger told Sky Sports News.

“But this decision is a democratic decision and will be made, certainly, by the 211 countries who are affiliated to FIFA.

“I think that we continue to consult people and that’s an ongoing process that will happen until December. After that, it’s down to all the federations to decide what will happen.”

He added: “I am not hesitant at all, I’m 100 per cent convinced that what I propose is the right solution for the modern way to organise football.”

FIFA’s proposals are part of a review of the global football calendar.

England coach Gareth Southgate, who has met with Wenger to discuss the plans, admitted he was open-minded about the proposals but warned against adding to the workload of players.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger, however, suggested that if he was still working in club football he would sign up to the plan “with two hands” as it will create a more defined separation between the domestic and international game.

“I believe if I was inside the club I would sign with two hands for that programme because it would give me time to have the players at [my] disposal, get their focus on what is important for the club,” he said.

“Overall I would say that better separation between club and international football would improve the quality of the concentration on both sides."

