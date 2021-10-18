Gareth Southgate and other national team managers will have the chance to tell Arsene Wenger what they think about his plans to hold a World Cup every two years

Wenger is head of global development at FIFA and will host an online video conference on Tuesday and Thursday, with managers encouraged to given their opinions.

The former Arsenal boss has already been met with plenty of resistance over his plans to reform the international football calendar, but is looking forward to meeting with managers such as England's Southgate.

"As a coach of the men’s national teams, their input is essential,” he said.

“Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global.”

UEFA is opposed to the idea of holding the World Cup every two years, while the International Olympics Committee (IOC) has also questioned the merits of the plans.

Other international federations for other sports are also opposed, with the powerful European Clubs' Association against the plan.

Wenger argues that the reforms will boost the chance of smaller countries to participate in the tournament, while cutting down on qualifying matches and international breaks.

The IOC have expressed strong concerns over plans that 'generate more revenue for FIFA'.

