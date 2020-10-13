TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Arsene or Nothing

If there’s one thing the Warm-Up wants it is more Arsene Wenger. Apart from the occasional TV appearance our lives have been very Wenger-lite since he stepped away from Arsenal, and all hopes of a sensational return to management appear to have extinguished.

Thankfully for us, and those like us, Wenger will now be the subject of a documentary called “Arsene Wenger: Invincible” that will be directed by Gabriel Clarke, co-directed by Christian Jeanpierre and has been commissioned by Canal Plus.

The documentary is set to encompass his career in France, Japan and England with high-profile interviews from world football figures and members of his 2003-04 Invincibles team. According to an exclusive report from Variety it will also include “unseen archive and showcase original and intimate filming with Wenger.”

Wenger is upping his press coverage and gave us this absolute treat in The Guardian over the weekend. And he hasn't stopped there. Wenger, who works for FIFA lest we forget, has taken aim at the Nations League.

We need to get rid of the Nations League and find clearer events that everyone understands, if you ask people in the street what the Nations League is, you won’t find many able to explain it.

Netflix’s The Last Dance was a superb viewing experience but it’s safe to say that the whole behind-the-scenes documentary has been done to death a bit within sports. But this? With potentially unfiltered Arsene? Oh yes.

We’ve got Sancho at home…

We’re sure you’ve seen this meme. The premise is really rather simple. You ask your parent for something (originally takeaway) and they tell you that you already have it at home. However upon the return home you find it is a substandard version of the initial thing you wanted.

Got it?

Right so what we’re getting at is that you may remember that Manchester United tried to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. You do remember it? Tremendous. Well as you can imagine the general ineptitude of the United board in signing the aforementioned Sancho left their fans somewhat dispirited.

Well United’s bosses have a clever solution to this problem.

They already have a Sancho at home. They have been briefing the media that the top dogs believe they already have their own version of Sancho in the form of 16-year-old Shola Shoretire, who has been wowing the club’s academy staff.

So you hear that United fans? There’s no need to be upset. You don’t need full England international Jadon Sancho. You’ve got a teenager who is at least a year or two away from even making a first-team appearance.

West Ham make a signing, no not that one, the other one!

You thought the transfer window was closed? You thought wrong fool!

Domestic transfers are still allowed and West Ham are getting them some of that action.

Yep that is the one and only Craig Dawson, who continues to only pick Premier League clubs beginning with the letter ‘W’ (get ready Wolves fans) and continues to look exactly the same as every other member of West Brom’s defence circa 2015.

However that is not the signing West Ham fans wanted. This is the guy they wanted.

That’s Brentford winger Said Benrahma who, it is reported by the Mirror’s Darren Lewis is about to see his move to the Hammers collapse. It’s not overly clear why it’s going to collapse but Benrahma has reportedly fallen out with his club.

West Ham will turn their attention to Josh King instead while Crystal Palace may now win the race for Benrahma. It’s not that King or Dawson are bad signings, far from it in fact, but you can sympathise with West Ham fans if they’re feeling a little, uninspired.

IN OTHER NEWS

German footballers. They really can do everything.

IN THE CHANNELS

Remember Joan Roman? There’s no reason why you would to be fair, he was a once-promising Barcelona academy product whose career at the Camp Nou didn’t quite pan out.

Anyways he’s in Poland now but that’s not why we’re bringing him up. He’s legally changed his name from Joan Roman to Goku Roman. Yes in homage to that Goku, just check out his Instagram. Ossu! Ora Goku!

HAT-TIP

I’m way too drunk to sit at a table, Bendtner remembers. That much I get. But roulette is a different matter. Red, black, red, black. How hard can it be? After 90 minutes I’ve lost £400,000. Money I don’t have."

This was a weekend interview from Donald McRae and the Guardian, so it’s a bit late perhaps, but it is absolutely worth taking your time to go and read.

Nicklas Bendtner has been mis-used and derided by banter merchants across social media, but he is a fascinating character and it shows itself in this excellent interview by the imperious McRae.

Go read it and pre-order the autobiography and think a bit more about what football is doing to so many young men and women.

RETRO CORNER

Antonio Di Natale, Toto himself, turns 43 today. Between 2009 and 2011 only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored more than him and he was Serie A top scorer in 2010 and 2011.

209 goals in Serie A, sixth all time. Here are some of the best.

COMING UP

For you football fans we’ve got some more Nations League action including live text coverage of Germany v Switzerland. And in League D it’s the big one, the blockbuster Gianni Infantino dreams about. You bet we’re excited about Liechtenstein v San Marino.

Ben Snowball is known to jump on a bandwagon so he’ll be here tomorrow to tell you why he thinks the winner of that titanic clash will win Euro 2020.

