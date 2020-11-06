Arsenal fell behind in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe's second-tier club competition.

But Arteta was left frustrated that a goal from Eddie Nketiah was ruled out, with TV replays showing he was onside.

"I don't think it makes any sense ... when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it," Arteta told reporters.

"We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it's a situation that can change the game. So it's something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it."

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Aston Villa. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

