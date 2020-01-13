Arteta wants Arsenal forwards to step up during Aubameyang ban

Aubameyang, who has netted 14 Premier League goals this season, will serve a three-match ban for a rash tackle on Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Only Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (17) has more league goals than Aubameyang and Arteta said the Gabon international would be difficult to replace.

"Losing probably the most important player is never nice," Arteta told British media.

"We have other players that can play in that position.

"They now have to make a step forward now he is not able to contribute to the team with goals. Someone else has to do it and I want to see that reaction too."

Aubameyang will miss league games against Sheffield United and Chelsea as well as the FA Cup trip to Bournemouth. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )