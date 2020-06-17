Football

Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

BERN, June 17 (Reuters) - Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticised attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans.

The fans said that the recent return of football following the coronavirus stoppage, with matches behind closed doors, had shown that supporters were "the lifeblood of the game" and their contribution should be recognised by leagues and clubs.

"We have significant concerns regarding attempts by broadcasters to replace or imitate the unique atmosphere produced by fans," said the statement by the umbrella group Football Supporters Europe, which was also signed by 26 fan groups from one dozen European countries.

Championship

Eight further positive coronavirus test results as Championship nears restart

AN HOUR AGO

"Augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans," it said. "The absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences."

Some broadcasters, such as Germany's Sky, have given viewers to option of watching games with artificial crowd noise while in some countries, such as Hungary, crowd noise has been piped into the stadiums themselves.

The supporters also demanded greater participation in discussions over football's future "including the necessary overhaul of governance structures and financial regulations."

"There can be no return to normal," it said. "Lasting change is needed to make the game sustainable from top to bottom, and fans stand ready to play a part in shaping that change." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Eight new positive coronavirus tests in English Championship

AN HOUR AGO
Football

New documentary traces Czech Hasek's long road to success

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

UK minister apologises for misnaming soccer star Rashford, citing Harry Potter confusion

40 MINUTES AGO
Championship

Eight further positive coronavirus test results as Championship nears restart

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Eight new positive coronavirus tests in English Championship

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Marcus Rashford, government U-turns and structural racism

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘What on earth is going on?’ – Rashford campaign highlights major issues

00:01:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Equestrian

The CSI 4* of Milan cancelled due to a lack of funding

14/09/2017 AT 14:01
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Argentina minus Messi slump to shock defeat in Bolivia

28/03/2017 AT 18:27
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleEight further positive coronavirus test results as Championship nears restart
Next articleJones finally handed England cap, 50 years after sole appearance