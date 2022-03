Football

'As long as the bus is full of fuel' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea and Roman Abramovich sanctions

Thomas Tuchel: "As long as we have enough shirts and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive. This is what everybody can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. And like when it is a big storm, you dig in, you hold together and you stay strong and go through it. But messages for peace can never be wrong."

