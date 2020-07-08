AS Roma end losing run against angry Parma

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Troubled AS Roma ended a run of three successive Serie A defeats with a 2-1 win over Parma, who were angered after having a penalty turned down late in the game on Wednesday.

Parma took an earlier lead when Andreas Cornelius went down in the area, the referee awarded a penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor, and Juraj Kucka converted.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelled with an emphatic finish from a Bruno Peres cross two minutes before halftime and Jordan Veretout won it for fifth-placed Roma with a long-range shot just before the hour.

Parma claimed they should have had another spot-kick for handball by Gianluca Mancini but, after another pitchside review, the referee decided it was not a penalty. Minutes later, Gervinho had a goal disallowed for the visitors.

"I don't see how he could not give that penalty....we can't accept this type of mistake," said Parma general manager Alessandro Lucarelli. "We are being penalised by refereeing decisions."

Torino pulled themselves away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Brescia in the evening's other game.

Ernesto Torregrossa gave Brescia, one place off the bottom, a halftime lead but second-half goals from Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza turned it around for Torino, who are 14th and seven points clear of the danger zone. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

