Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed for 2021 - statement

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Qualifying matches in Asia for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup have been postponed for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The matches were originally scheduled to take place during October and November this year, a statement said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

