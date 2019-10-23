LIVE

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao - Urawa Red Diamonds

Asian Champions League - 23 October 2019

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Urawa Red Diamonds live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Cannavaro or Tsuyoshi Otsuki? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Urawa Red Diamonds? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao vs Urawa Red Diamonds. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

