LIVE

Zob-Ahan - Al Nassr

Asian Champions League - 29 May 2019

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Zob-Ahan and Al Nassr live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 29 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ali Reza Mansourian or Rui Vitória? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Zob-Ahan and Al Nassr? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Zob-Ahan vs Al Nassr. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

