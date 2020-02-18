LIVE

Chiangrai United - Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Asian Champions League - 18 February 2020

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Chiangrai United and Beijing Sinobo Guoan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Masami Taki or Bruno Genesio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Chiangrai United and Beijing Sinobo Guoan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chiangrai United vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

