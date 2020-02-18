LIVE

FC Tokyo - Perth Glory

Asian Champions League - 18 February 2020

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between FC Tokyo and Perth Glory live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kenta Hasegawa or Tony Popovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Tokyo and Perth Glory? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Tokyo vs Perth Glory. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

