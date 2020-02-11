LIVE

Melbourne Victory - Chiangrai United

Asian Champions League - 11 February 2020

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:35 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carlos Salvachua or Masami Taki? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Melbourne Victory and Chiangrai United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Melbourne Victory vs Chiangrai United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

