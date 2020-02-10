Pakhtakor Tashkent
    -
    11:00
    10/02/20
    Pakhtakor Stadium
    Shabab Al-Ahli
      Asian Champions League • Group B
      Group Stage
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Pakhtakor Tashkent - Shabab Al-Ahli
      Asian Champions League - 10 February 2020

      Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Pakhtakor Tashkent and Shabab Al-Ahli live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Pakhtakor Tashkent and Shabab Al-Ahli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Shabab Al-Ahli. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
