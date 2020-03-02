LIVE

Persepolis - Al Taawoun

Asian Champions League - 2 March 2020

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Persepolis and Al Taawoun live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 2 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Yahya Golmohammadi or Vítor Campelos? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Persepolis and Al Taawoun? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Persepolis vs Al Taawoun. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

