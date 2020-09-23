LIVE

Shahr Khodro - Pakhtakor Tashkent

Asian Champions League - 23 September 2020

Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Shahr Khodro and Pakhtakor Tashkent live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 23 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Seyed Mehdi Rahmati or Shota Arveladze?



