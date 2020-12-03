Shanghai Greenland Shenhua - Ulsan Hyundai

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Ulsan Hyundai with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 3 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kang-Hee Choi or Do-Hoon Kim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Ulsan Hyundai news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Ulsan Hyundai. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

