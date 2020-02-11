Ulsan Hyundai
    -
    10:30
    11/02/20
    Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium
    FC Tokyo
      Asian Champions League • Group F
      Group Stage
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Ulsan Hyundai - FC Tokyo
      Asian Champions League - 11 February 2020

      Asian Champions League – Follow the Football match between Ulsan Hyundai and FC Tokyo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Do-Hoon Kim or Kenta Hasegawa? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Ulsan Hyundai and FC Tokyo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ulsan Hyundai vs FC Tokyo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.