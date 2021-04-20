Al Sadd - Al Wahdat

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Sadd and Al Wahdat with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 20 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Xavi or Abdullah Abu Zema? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Al Sadd and Al Wahdat news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Al Sadd and Al Wahdat. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

