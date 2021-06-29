Beijing Guoan
    2nd Half
    0
    -
    7
    17:00
    29/06/21
    Lokomotiv Stadium
    Kawasaki Frontale
    Asian Champions League • Group I
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Beijing Guoan
    • Kawasaki Frontale
    • 85'
    • 83'
    • WakisakaOshima
      76'
    • 68'
    • Chinen
      59'
    • Wakisaka
      56'
    • HatateKamiya
      55'
    • 55'
    • 54'
    • Yamamura
      51'
    • Chinen (P)
      47'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Beijing Guoan
    • Kawasaki Frontale
    • 45'
    • 45'
    • TaniguchiTsukagawa
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Beijing Guoan
    • Kawasaki Frontale
    • 41'
    • KobayashiChinen
      34'
    • 25'
    • 8'
    • Hasegawa
      7'
    avant-match

    Beijing Guoan - Kawasaki Frontale

    Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Beijing Guoan and Kawasaki Frontale with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 June 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Slaven Bilic or Toru Oniki? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest Beijing Guoan and Kawasaki Frontale news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Beijing Guoan and Kawasaki Frontale. Catch all the upcoming competitions.

        
