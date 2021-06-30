Cerezo Osaka - Port FC

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Cerezo Osaka and Port FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Levir Culpi or Sarawut Treephan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cerezo Osaka and Port FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cerezo Osaka and Port FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

