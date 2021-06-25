Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
    -
    17:00
    25/06/21
    Lokomotiv Stadium
    Chiangrai United
      Asian Champions League • Group H
      Group Stage
      avant-match

      Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - Chiangrai United

      Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Chiangrai United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 June 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sang-Sik Kim or Émerson Pereira? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Chiangrai United news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and Chiangrai United. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.