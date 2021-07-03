Kitchee - Guangzhou FC

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Kitchee and Guangzhou FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Chi Kwong Chu or Fabio Cannavaro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



