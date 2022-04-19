Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 19.04.2022
Al Wehdat
Not started
-
-
Al Sadd
Al Wehdat - Al Sadd

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Wehdat logo
Al Wehdat
Al Sadd logo
Al Sadd
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Al Wehdat

Al Sadd

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al FaisalyFAY
32107
2
FC NasafNAQ
31114
3
Al SaddSAD
31114
4
Al WehdatWAH
30121
